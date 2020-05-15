LYNDONVILLE — NVU-Lyndon basketball coach David Pasiak plucked a big man from Arizona. Now he’s found a guard out of Maryland.
Jeremy Peralta, a 6-foot guard from South Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown, Maryland, committed to the Hornets on Friday.
Peralta joins North Country Union’s Brett Roy and Isaac McCann of Phoenix in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
“Jeremy is a high character, high energy guy who has played at a very high level of competition,” Pasiak said. “He has a knack for finishing at the basket and a nose for the ball. He will be a great addition to our program culture and to our team on the court.”
Peralta was a key member of a South Hagerstown team that enjoyed its best season in five years in 2019-20. He helped lead the Rebels to a 14-8 record and the No. 2 seed in the regional tournament. Peralta missed five games in the middle of the season due to injury and the Rebels went 1-4 without him.
On the season, he averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shot a remarkable 81% from the floor. He was selected to play in the Buffalo Wild Wings Roundball Classic, the largest All-Star Basketball Showcase in America.
“I am really excited for this opportunity for Jeremy,” said South Hagerstown coach Chad Brashears. “He has grown more than any player I have coached in 16 years. I can’t wait to see him play in college. Go Hornets!”
