BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to pull out an 87-83 non-conference victory at Pratt Institute on Saturday.
The Hornets upped their record at 3-3 on the season, while the Cannoneers fell to 3-3. The win also marked the first time that a Hornet team has won three non-conference games in the same season since Lyndon became a full member of NCAA Division III in 2010.
