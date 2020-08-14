LYNDONVILLE — One of the area’s top big men is staying close to home.
Dane Buckingham, a 6-foot-4 forward from Lyndon Institute, committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program in 2020, the school announced Friday.
Buckingham is the second Northeast Kingdom recruit headed to Lyndon this fall and third Vermonter. He’ll join North Country Union forward Brett Roy and ex-Fair Haven star guard Cam Coloutti in the Hornets’ 10-man recruiting class.
Buckingham led the Vikings with 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last winter while also averaging 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks. Buckingham was a Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen All-Area selection, a first-team All-Capital Division pick and a VBCA senior all-star in 2019-20.
Hornets coach David Pasiak is excited for Buckingham’s arrival.
“Dane is a very athletic player who really came into his own his senior year but at the same time still has a lot of untapped potential,” Pasiak said. “He’s a versatile player who will also bring us additional length. I’m really looking forward to working with him and watching him continue to progress.”
A three-sport standout, Buckingham also excelled in baseball and volleyball. He will study exercise science with a pre-professional physical therapy concentration at Lyndon.
“Dane’s versatility was a key to our team’s success on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor,” said LI coach Patrick Rainville. “He protected the rim and could also defend on the perimeter. Offensively he can play in the post or attack off the dribble. He continues to get better and better and we look forward to seeing him compete at the collegiate level.”
Buckingham is the second Viking hoops player to commit to a Division III school this week. David Stevens on Monday signed to play college ball at Paul Smith’s College (N.Y.)
NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class also includes Isaac McCann of Phoenix, Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Md., Max Milton of Ithaca, N.Y., Kai Burridge of New York City, Mondwell Bukle of Stuttgart, Germany, Yusuf Elhag of Oldsmar, Fla., and Aiden Trapani of Deltona, Fla.
