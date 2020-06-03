LYNDONVILLE — Kai Burridge, a 5-foot-10 guard from New York City committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2020 semester.
Burridge, a graduate of Mary McDowell Friends School in Brooklyn, completed a post-graduate year at Forman School in Litchfield, Conn. He will study exercise science at Lyndon.
Burridge was among the top scorers for a Forman team that capped a 20-2 season with a Housatonic Valley Athletic League championship in 2019-20. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 steals per game for the Lions.
Burridge graduated from Mary McDowell Friends in 2019. He was a four-year varsity performer for the Lightning. In his senior season he averaged a team-best 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals per contest. He also competed in cross country in high school.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is happy that Burridge is headed to Lyndon. “Kai is a very high-energy guy who will bring a strong work ethic and a great passion for the game to our program. On the court he will add to our depth in the backcourt, and off the court he is a high character guy who will contribute to our foundation. I’m looking forward to working with him as he continues to develop and grow.”
Forman head coach John Strawdson added “If something stands between Kai and success, he will overcome that obstacle. He is one of the hardest working individuals I have coached in my 11 years. You will notice a special level of energy that Kai brings to every practice and game. NVU-Lyndon is very lucky to have landed him.”
Burridge joins Brett Roy of Newport, Isaac McCann of Phoenix, Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Md., and Max Milton of Ithaca, N.Y. in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
