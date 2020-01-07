College hoops: Lyndon rules in matinee, run win streak to three

NVU-Lyndon hosts Rivier University in Tip-Off Classic in Lyndonville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team broke open a close game in the third quarter and cruised to a 73-55 non-conference victory over SUNY Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The win was the Hornets’ third straight, and improves their overall record to 4-7. The Broncos fall to 3-11 on the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.