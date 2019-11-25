WATERVILLE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball player Jahleel Gabriel was named North Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 24.

He is the first Hornet to earn Player of the Week honors since Shaun Hill was named Co-Player of the Week in February 2016, and the first to win the award outright since Jason Gray in February 2013.

