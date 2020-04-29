LYNDONVILLE — Isaac McCann, a 6-foot-3 forward from McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s basketball program, it was announced Wednesday.
McCann, a two-year varsity player at McClintock, helped the Chargers to a 42-16 overall record and two appearances in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 5A State Tournament. McClintock advanced to the state semifinals in 2018-19, where it fell to the eventual state champions by a single point. This past season the Chargers advanced to the quarterfinals.
McCann also played club basketball with Phoenix Elite and Dreams Become Reality.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is happy to have McCann join the Hornets.
“Isaac brings us his experiences from a winning high school program that competed at a very high level,” Pasiak said. “He has a great work ethic and values all of the little things that any team needs to succeed. Most importantly, Isaac is another high character young man who will mesh very well with the culture that we have established.”
McCann’s high school coach at McClintock, Samuel Dentz, added, “Isaac is an extremely hard worker and a great teammate. His achievements both on the court and in the classroom are a direct result of his work ethic and commitment to succeed. He embodies the values and qualities that will help make any team better. Isaac will be a great addition to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.”
McCann, who will study Cinema Production at Lyndon, joins Brett Roy (North Country Union) of Newport and Cal Horowitz-McCadden of Hinesburg (Champlain Valley) in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
