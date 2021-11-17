College Hoops Notebook: Hornet Guard Carlisle Drops 31 Points At Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. — Antonio Carlisle shined on the Big Green’s stage.
The NVU-Lyndon junior guard dropped a game-high 31 points Tuesday night, though the Division III Hornets fell to D-I Dartmouth 114-74 in front of 523 fans at Leede Arena.
The game was classified as an exhibition for Lyndon, while the Big Green improved to 2-1 on the season. Dartmouth knocked off Georgetown 69-60 on Saturday.
“Antonio was great tonight,” Hornets coach David Pasiak said of the former St. Johnsbury Academy standout. “He played with a lot of confidence from the outset, did an excellent job getting open, and scored in multiple ways. He had been in a bit of a shooting slump, so it was nice to see him break out against such a high-caliber opponent. Hopefully, it’s a springboard for him to have a big season, especially as we get closer to conference play.”
Carlisle’s career scoring night came in 29 minutes of action. The 5-foot-10, 17-pound Hornet hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3 and 6 of 6 at the foul line.
“Early on my shots were dropping,” Carlisle said. “My teammates noticed and they did a really great job at helping me get the ball in positions where I could score.
“Dartmouth was a pretty tough team, so it feels good. A bit bittersweet, though, because it came with a loss.”
The Big Green jumped out to a 17-2 lead at the onset before Lyndon settled in and played more competitively with their Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth led 57-35 at halftime and a 15-0 run by the hosts early in the second half all but secure the outcome.
Brandon Barry paced Dartmouth with 15 points on a perfect 5 of 5 from behind the three-point arc, as all 17 players scored for Dartmouth. Aaryn Rai added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Cam Krystowiak finished with 12 points, while Izaiah Robinson and Garrison Wade added 10 points apiece.
Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.) was the only other Hornet to reach double figures (13 points). Luke Fredsell (Whitesboro, N.Y.) handed out a game-high six assists.
Dartmouth was efficient on offense both around the rim and from distance. The Big Green made 46 of 76 shots (60.5%) from the floor, including 14 of 32 (43.8%) from behind the three-point arc.
The Hornets converted on 26 of 57 shots (45.6%), including 15 of 27 (55.6%) from distance. The Big Green also held a 37-28 rebounding advantage and forced 20 Hornet turnovers while committing only seven themselves.
Lyndon’s 74 points scored were more than either of Dartmouth’s prior opponents, Boston College and Georgetown, tallied against the Big Green.
The Hornets are off for two weeks for Thanksgiving break. They return to action on Nov. 30, hosting Eastern Nazarene College in Stannard Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
“I haven’t watched the film yet [as of Tuesday night], but I think one thing we can take away as a team is that we had spurts where we played really well, even against D-I competition,” Carlisle said. “But we have to find a way to turn those segments of great hoop into a full game.”
Carlisle’s younger brother, Alex, meanwhile, continued his torrid start at Wheaton College (2-3). The junior guard pumped in a game-high 27 points to lead the Lyons to an 83-64 win over Framingham State. The former St. J Academy star is averaging 28.6 points and ranks ninth in D-III in scoring.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
HORNETS TO MISS TOURNEY: Lyndon will not compete in this weekend’s Granite City Shootout at Barre Auditorium. The Hornets had been scheduled to face Castleton University on Friday and Norwich University on Saturday.
The Lyndon versus Castleton game has tentatively been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, time and location to be determined.
The Hornets’ game this past Saturday vs. NVU-Johnson was also postponed.
Lyndon’s next game is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 30th at Middlebury College (7 p.m.).
