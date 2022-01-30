LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon pulled away from Vermont Technical College in the second half of Saturday’s non-conference men’s college basketball game, cruising to a 92-68 victory to improve to 4-11 on the season.
Vermont Tech fell to 3-17 with the loss.
The Hornets got contributions up and down the lineup. Zach Falkenburg finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Tyrese Harris also reached double figures with 12 points and added nine boards and five assists. Jaden Phillips pulled down 10 rebounds and Gregory Fitzgerald (Brattleboro) came off the bench for a career-best nine points.
Daniel Kowalczyk was Vermont Tech’s leading scorer, finishing with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hornets made 32 of 73 field-goal attempts (43.8%), including 15 of 40 (37.5%) from behind the three-point arc. The Knights were 30 of 74 (40.5%) from the floor, including 5 of 17 (29.4%) from distance. Lyndon held a 47-43 rebounding advantage and forced 21 Vermont Tech turnovers while committing 18 themselves.
Lyndon head coach David Pasiak, Vermont Tech head coach Jamal Hughes, and their respective coaching staffs wore sneakers and specially designed apparel in recognition of Coaches vs Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week, a nationwide partnership between the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the American Cancer Society, and basketball coaches around the country designed to raise awareness and dollars in the fight against cancer.
The Hornets return to North Atlantic Conference play on Monday evening when they host the University of Maine at Farmington. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN
MAINE MARITIME 78, LYNDON 71: In Lyndonville, a day after losing to Maine Maritime by 50 points, the Hornets nearly pulled off a turnaround of epic proportions. Lyndon took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference contest before the Mariners rallied for a 78-71 victory.
Maine Maritime improved to 16-2 on the season and sits atop the NAC’s East division with a 10-0 mark in conference play. Lyndon fell to 6-6 overall and 1-4 in the NAC.
Lauren Plissey and Lauren Cook scored 20 points each to lead Maine Maritime. Plissey added 14 rebounds and four assists.
Lea Crompton paced the Hornets with 22 points and a team-high six assists. Sage Smith also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Maine Maritime made 29 of 64 shots (45.3%) but only 5 of 20 (25.0%) from behind the three-point arc. Lyndon was 28 for 60 (46.7%) and 10 of 25 (40.0%) from distance. The Mariners won the game at the foul line, where they made 15 of 22 attempts to only 5 of 9 for the Hornets. Maine Maritime also held a sizeable 45-26 rebounding advantage.
Lyndon head coach Ben Arsenault, Maine Maritime head coach Craig Dagan, and their respective coaching staffs also wore sneakers and specially designed apparel in recognition of Coaches vs Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week.
The Hornets host the University of Maine at Farmington in another North Atlantic Conference contest on Monday. Tip-off in Stannard Gymnasium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
