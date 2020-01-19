Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
FARMINGTON, Maine — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team trailed the University of Maine at Farmington by 18 points with under a minute to go in the third quarter of Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s game. The Hornets then staged a huge fourth-quarter rally to get within a single point with 30 seconds remaining. The host Beavers converted 4 of 6 free throws in the final seconds to hold on for a 62-57 victory.
With the win UMF improves to 9-7 on the season and remains unbeaten in NAC play at 6-0. The loss drops the Hornets to 4-11 on the campaign. Lyndon is winless in six conference contests.
