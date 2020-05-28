LYNDONVILLE — Max Milton, a 6-foot-1 guard from Ithaca High School in Ithaca, N.Y., and Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2020 semester.
Milton, who will be a General Studies major, was a three-year varsity performer for Ithaca High School. In his junior season he helped lead the Little Red to their first Southern Tier Athletic Conference championship in 45 years. Milton was recognized as a STAC All-Conference selection, as Ithaca finished the season 20-2 and reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section IV Championship Game.
Milton was also very active on the club basketball circuit during his high school years. He competed primarily for Ithaca Elite and Ontario Storm, capturing multiple tournament championships.
Following his graduation from Ithaca in 2018, Milton enrolled in the post-graduate program at Spire Academy. He was selected as a team captain, but his season was cut short due to injury.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is looking forward to having Milton join the Hornets. “Max is a crafty guard with a skill set that will complement the guys already in our program,” he said. “He has persevered through some bad breaks, and is excited to get back on the court in a competitive setting. His experience playing on winning teams at very high levels will be a big plus for our program.”
Jermiane Jackson, Milton’s coach at Spire, spoke very highly of his former player. “Max Milton is a leader. His affection for the game is contagious. He will lead by example on and off the court. He has a very high skill level and is the son of a coach. It’s in his blood.”
Milton joins Brett Roy of Newport, Isaac McCann of Phoenix, and Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Maryland in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
