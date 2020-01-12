LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior Alissa Mitchell scored a career-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets dropped Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game to Thomas College, 67-59.

The Terriers improve to 5-9 overall, 4-0 in NAC play. The Hornets fall to 4-9 overall and remain winless in conference.

