LYNDONVILLE — Colby Spear, a goalie from Chicopee Comprehensive High School in Chicopee, Mass, committed to play lacrosse at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon for the 2020-21 academic year, it was announced Monday.
Spear was a two-time first-team all-conference selection over his career at Chicopee. He also earned two all-region selections, one as a second-team pick and one honorable mention. During his freshman season he set and later tied his own Massachusetts state record by posting 27 saves in a single game. In 2019 he backstopped his West Region team to an undefeated record and the gold medal in the Bay State Games.
