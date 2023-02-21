LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior men’s basketball player Antonio Carlisle was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Men’s NCAA Division III Basketball Academic All-District Team.
The St. Johnsbury native is studying Exercise Science with a Strength and Conditioning concentration at NVU-Lyndon and currently carries a 3.70-grade point average.
Carlisle was a four-year player and three-year captain for the Hornets. As a senior this season, he averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He shot 42.3% from the floor and was a team-best 38.5% from behind the three-point arc and 84.8% from the free-throw line.
Carlisle scored 775 points in his 76-game Lyndon career. He finished with 158 career rebounds, 114 career assists and 111 made three-pointers.
Carlisle has also been an outstanding student and member of the campus community. He has been named to the Dean’s List in multiple semesters. In addition, he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court and the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic team. He has also served on Lyndon’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Carlisle has interned with the Division I athletic program at the University of Vermont and has worked as a strength coach and personal trainer with area gyms. He has also been a student coach in Lyndon’s strength and conditioning program. After his graduation in May, Carlisle plans to attend graduate school to continue his study of exercise science.
Carlisle is the second Lyndon men’s basketball player ever to receive Academic All-District recognition, following Zach Falkenburg, who received the honor in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Falkenburg was also selected this year as a graduate student at Springfield College.
LEACH MAKES HISTORY
Stonehill College junior midfielder Lilly Leach, a former St. J Academy star, made program history by scoring the Skyhawks’ first Division I goal in a 20-9 loss to Boston University last Wednesday.
Stonehill, which reached the Elite 8 in the NCAA Division II tournament last spring, made the leap to D-I this season.
Leach raced upfield following a draw control and buried a shot 5:23 into the contest for the historic goal. She finished the game with two goals and two assists.
JONES POLE VAULT CHAMP
Franklin Pierce University freshman and former St. J Academy standout Lizzy Jones captured the pole vault title at the Northeast-10 Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston on Friday.
Her winning leap was 3.05 meters (10 feet). Her team finished fourth out of 10 teams.
