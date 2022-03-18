WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — St. Anselm College sophomore Haile Hicks fired a six-inning no-hitter on Thursday, pitching the Hawks past the University of Minnesota-Crookston by an 11-0 final score.
The Jefferson (N.H.) native and former star at White Mountains Regional has allowed just one hit (a bloop single to left field against Shepherd) across 13 innings of work (two games), pitching the Hawks to back-to-back shutout victories.
Dating back to March 13 against Saint Thomas Aquinas, Hicks has fanned 20 batters and allowed just one earned run in 20 innings. On the season, she has thrown 36 2/3 innings, conceding just 22 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 25.
Hicks was the Caledonian-Record’s 2018 Softball Player of the Year, finishing 19-0 with a 0.98 ERA and leading the Spartans to their straight title.
MEN’S HOOPS
HORNETS INK N.Y. FORWARD: Tristan Worlock, a 6-foot-4 forward from DeRuyter High School in DeRuyter, N.Y., has committed to the Lyndon men’s basketball program.
He is transferring to NVU-Lyndon from the State University of New York at Cortland, where he is attending this year but not playing.
Worlock played four varsity seasons at DeRuyter. He came up to the varsity midway through his freshman season, then enjoyed three stellar campaigns.
After helping DeRuyter to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section III Class D Finals in his sophomore season, Worlock led the Rockets to a perfect 24-0 record and the sectional Class D championship in his junior season of 2019-20. He was named Most Valuable Player of the sectional tournament. That season, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the New York State championships to be canceled following sectional play. The pandemic also limited the Rockets to a 13-game regular season in Worlock’s senior year, with no post-season play. DeRuyter finished unbeaten at 13-0, ending Worlock’s career on a 37-game winning streak.
Worlock averaged 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game over his career.
“Tristan is an exceptionally versatile player who can be equally effective around the basket and on the perimeter,” Lyndon coach David Pasiak said. “He gives us a much-needed boost in size and length on the perimeter, and has the toughness to compete around the basket as well.”
Warlock joins Luke Warner (Oswego, N.Y.) in Lyndon’s 2022 recruiting class.
