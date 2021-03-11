College Notebook: NAC Gives Green Light For Spring Sports; Southworth Lands With Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — The NAC is back.
The North Atlantic Conference on Wednesday announced plans to move ahead with plans to return to conference competition this spring. It ends a long COVID-19 hiatus for the conference, which ended the 2020 spring season on March 18 last year, then did not have a fall or winter campaign amid the pandemic.
Tweaking scheduling formats, baseball, softball and lacrosse teams will face only one conference opponent per week in 2021, and in some cases may play multiple contests between the same two teams during the course of a week. To limit the amount of cross-state travel, all regular-season conference contests will remain in-division.
For baseball, softball, and men’s lacrosse, the conference postseason will have two rounds. The semifinal round will pit the top-two teams per division against one another, followed by the East and West champions playing for the conference title and automatic qualifier bid to respective NCAA championship tournaments.
The conference championship for men’s and women’s tennis will see the top two teams from each gender compete for conference titles at Apex Racket Club in Portland, Maine on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Crossover matches with the NAC’s partner conference, the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) to determine which teams advance to NCAA tournaments are still in planning stages.
Plans for NAC cross country competition in the spring are still being developed.
The remaining fall NAC sports of men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball will not have formal conference schedules or championships, though individual teams may compete at each school’s discretion, much like many NAC basketball programs have been doing this semester.
NVU-Lyndon plans to compete in baseball, softball, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s cross country this spring. The baseball schedule has been released. Schedules for other sports will be released in the near future.
NVU-Lyndon has opted out of spring competition in men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and women’s lacrosse. Those teams will continue to conduct practice and strength training throughout the semester.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWORTH SIGNS: Blake Southworth, a shortstop and pitcher from White River Valley High School in South Royalton committed to play softball for the Hornets in 2021-22.
As a sophomore in 2019, the four-year starter hit .514 for a White River Valley team that finished 17-3 and captured the Division III state title in the school’s first year of existence. That came on the heels of a freshman campaign at South Royalton High School where she hit .455 with a pair of home runs.
Southworth’s 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Southworth made her mark on the travel circuit, playing with the New England Rebels. She batted .333 and only committed one error at shortstop over the season. Southworth was a multi-sport athlete in high school. She was a D-III All-State selection in soccer this past fall.
“Blake is a high-quality student-athlete who is a perfect fit for the Hornets family,” said Lyndon coach Kevin Valentine. “Blake is a very talented shortstop and pitcher who puts in the work behind the barn when no one is watching. Blake will make an immediate impact on our program.”
Southworth joins Lauren Siciliano of Lynbrook, N.Y., Claudia Knapp of Howell, N.J., and Emily Anderson of Levittown, N.Y., in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
