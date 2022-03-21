College Notebook: St. Anselm’s Hicks Named NE10 Pitcher Of Week; Lyndon’s Wickstrom Named NAC Men’s Tennis Player Of Week

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Sophomore Haile Hicks of the Saint Anselm College softball team was named the Northeast-10 Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Hicks, the Jefferson native and former White Mountains regional star, posted a 5-0 record during the Saint Anselm spring break trip to the Sunshine State. Hicks accumulated 34 innings pitched and allowed just three earned runs across her five starts last week.
She opened the week with a one-hitter against Shepherd before no-hitting Minnesota Crookston on March 17. Hicks struck out a career-high nine batters in win over Wayne State (Mich.) on March 19 and closed the week with a five-hit complete-game shutout of Minnesota Crookston on March 20, marking her third shutout of the week.
On the season, Hicks is 7-1 from the pitching circle with a 1.46 earned-run average. She has accumulated 57.2 innings pitched for the Hawks and has fanned 45 batters. Hicks has issued just eight free passes via walk or hit by pitch and only 12 base runners have come around to score. Hicks is holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.
This is the first Pitcher of the Week accolade for Hicks who leads the NE10 in wins with seven while ranking fourth in earned run average (1.46) and strikeouts (45).
Hicks was the Caledonian-Record’s 2018 Softball Player of the Year, finishing 19-0 with a 0.98 ERA and leading White Mountains to its third straight title.
Hicks and the Hawks host Adelphi University on Saturday. The doubleheader from the South Athletic Fields will be the conference opening games for both squads, set for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. first pitches.
MEN’S TENNIS
WICKSTROM HONORED: Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis player Patrick Wickstrom was named the first North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for the 2022 season, as announced by the conference office on Monday.
It is the third time in his career that Wickstrom has earned Player of the Week honors, as he received the distinction once in each of the past two seasons.
Wickstrom’s play was instrumental in Lyndon’s 6-3 victory over in-state rival Castleton University on Saturday. First, the Louisiana native teamed with freshman Jeffrey Blais (Newport) for a hard-fought 8-6 victory in No. 1 doubles. Then, he came from behind to pick up a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Castleton’s Phil Kluge in No. 1 singles.
Wickstrom and the Hornets are 1-1 on the young season. They will start defense of their NAC championship on Sunday when they host 2022 co-favorite Thomas College at 1 p.m. The match will be played at the Topnotch Tennis Center in Stowe.
