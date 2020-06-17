LYNDONVILLE —Three-sport athlete?
How about three-sport coach.
Ben Arsenault, head coach of both the Hornets women’s basketball and lacrosse programs, was given the reins to the women’s soccer program, the school announced Wednesday. Arsenault succeeds Katy Ebner, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year after leading Lyndon the past three seasons, including a 1-13 campaign last fall.
“I am looking forward to building the women’s soccer program from the ground up,” Arsenault said. “Our staff will work diligently towards building a championship-caliber program that focuses on character development, relationship building, teamwork and integrity. NVU-Lyndon is such an amazing place and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Lunenburg resident was named the Lyndon women’s basketball coach in September of 2019. In his first season he led the Hornets to a 11-15 overall record and a berth in the North Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals. Arsenault was also slated to coach the women’s lacrosse team this past spring, before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arsenault’s soccer resume includes stints as the varsity boys coach at Lee Academy in Lee, Maine, and Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River, as well as as the varsity girls head coach at Maine School Administrative District No. 24 in Van Buren.
He also coached at Concord School (Vt.), where he headed the middle school boys and girls teams and worked with the varsity goalies. Arsenault was an All-State high school player at Concord.
“Coach Arsenault has a strong and varied background in coaching women’s soccer,” said Lyndon athletics director Chris Gilmore. “This background will be valuable as we build the program to be a consistent contender in the North Atlantic Conference.”
Arsenault attended Lyndon State College for two years before earning a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management from Keystone College in 2012.
“Ben’s coaching style is highly organized, the strategy is well thought out, and he knows how to put his players in a position for success,” said John Dow, who worked with Arsenault at Lee Academy. “I would say that he is the consummate coach and NVU-Lyndon is lucky to have him.”
