LYNDONVILLE — In some respects Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s soccer player Caleb Derbyshire’s routine isn’t all that much different than most other Division III student-athletes. The senior criminal justice major from Barton regularly balances his coursework, his sport, a part-time job and his personal life.
But in one very significant way Derbyshire’s college experience is anything but ordinary.
He is currently a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.
His unit, the 25th Marine Regiment, or “Cold Steel Warriors”, is based at Fort Devens, Mass. Derbyshire reported for boot camp in Paris Island, S.C., after his first semester in college, on Jan. 9, 2017. He returned home on October of that year, following three months of boot camp, one month of Marine Combat Training at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., and four months at communications school in Twentynine Palms, Calif.
He says that he was motivated to enlist in the Marines because of his defensive nature. “I understand some are not born with the will/mentality to fight when evil is knocking on the door so I figured if I was blessed with the ability, I should use it.”
He was inducted to the NVU-Lyndon Veterans Park Wall of Honor on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019.
A two-sport athlete at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, Derbyshire graduated in June of 2016. He decided to enroll at then Lyndon State College because “I wanted to not break the bank, have a solid criminal justice program, and play college sports. That on top of (former Hornet) Josh Thibault telling me to come play soccer I found Lyndon was my best option.”
Derbyshire played in six games in his freshman season, picking up a pair of wins in the process. He posted a shutout win over Wheelock College in his first college game and finished the season with a 0.97 goals against average. Derbyshire had intended to play basketball for the Hornets as well, but those plans were put aside when the Marines came calling.
Derbyshire returned to Lyndon for the Spring 2018 semester and returned to the pitch in Fall 2018. He has been the Hornets’ starting keeper in each of the past two seasons and was selected as a team captain in 2019. He has 239 saves in his three-year career and led the North Atlantic Conference in saves in each of the last two seasons.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Rob Carey appreciates what Derbyshire has meant to the program. “Caleb has been an integral part of our program, especially since returning from his military training. He has developed into our leader on and off the field and his strong work ethic has been at the backbone of what we try to accomplish.”
Derbyshire sees commonalities between being a Marine and being a college athlete. “One of the things that is easily transferable between the two is instant obedience to orders. Whether it’s a coach or my Staff Seargent if I am asked to jump the answer is not “why” but “how high.” Also, accountability. I have been taught to be held accountable for my own actions and the actions of those appointed under me. This is so if there is ever an issue that needs to be addressed either that person deals with it themselves or I deal with it with them.”
Leadership is the most important thing that Derbyshire feels he brings from the Marines to the soccer field. “It’s important to be able to have a relationship with those you are in charge of that is professional and productive but loose enough to were they know they can come to me if they have issues. Some people have a hard time finding the balance between hardass and being over compassionate.”
Carey added “As with most military training, Caleb has further learned the values of integrity, honor and duty. The level of discipline required to be a United States Marine translates well into what we want to accomplish in our program. Caleb is able to instill the valuable lessons he has learned in his Military training with the rest of our team from time to time. It has only been beneficial for his leadership characteristics and the way he views his role on and off the field.”
Derbyshire’s penchant for service extends beyond the Marine Corps. He has worked as a Public Safety Student Officer at NVU-Lyndon and is a member of the Lyndonville Volunteer Fire Department. He is the Vice President of the NVU-Lyndon Student Vetrans Association Club. He is also working part-time nights at United Parcel Service.
Carey is excited to see where Derbyshire’s future leads. “Caleb is in the process of applying for/waiting for Officer Candidate School in the US Marine Corps. This is a testament to his hard work, his leadership quality and capabilities, his future planning and goal setting and his ability to reach his potential and push his boundaries. On a side note, Caleb is the “clown” of our team. He is always able to make somebody laugh, directly after commanding a tough training session. He is a well rounded individual and welcomes all of the Student Athletes on our team with open arms. I have no doubt that Caleb will become a valuable member to whatever community he ends up in, following his academic career here at NVU-Lyndon.”
Derbyshire will graduate in December with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He has a 3.27 grade-point average and was named to the Dean’s List both semesters last year. He has already signed an active duty contract with the Marine Corps following graduation. Following that four-year commitment he hopes to begin a career with either the United States Border Patrol or the United States Secret Service.
