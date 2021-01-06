Moving from upstate New York to Franconia in fourth grade, Gabe Jacobs opted to stay on the pitch instead of taking on the pitch of Cannon Mountain.
In a town and high school known for churning out top ski racers, the Profile School senior’s dedication to soccer paid off.
Jacobs on Wednesday morning inked his celebratory signing form to play ball at Division III Colby-Sawyer College.
“Really since I started playing club soccer [Lightning Soccer Club in Hanover], it became more of a goal than a dream to play college soccer,” said Jacobs, who will turn 18 years old in two weeks. “But it’s still is a dream come true. I worked for this my whole high school career and getting to represent my community at the college level is pretty awesome.”
Jacobs, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound center back, was a three-year starter for Profile, helping guide the Patriots to the Division IV final four this season. An All-State second-teamer, Jacobs also finished with five goals and four assists.
“Gabe is hard-working and knows the game,” said Profile coach Brent Detamore. “His size and physicality are his strengths.”
His versatility was also on display in the final weeks, as he was moved to striker in the final game of the regular season and played there into the postseason.
He tallied twice on senior day against Lin-Wood, including notching the game-winner in overtime. He then scored another goal in Profile’s quarterfinal win over the same Lumberjacks.
Jacobs has played club soccer in Hanover since fifth grade. It’s what led him to the Colby-Sawyer program.
“My club coach, Ryan Limero, is the assistant coach at Colby-Sawyer. The head coach, Charles Metz, is the club director,” Jacobs said. “I’ve known them well since I was younger, and they invited me out to campus.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I loved the vibe. It’s a great group of players, a great program with great academics. It was far enough away but still close enough to see my friends and family at home.”
Colby-Sawyer plays in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
Jacobs hopes to pursue a degree in sports management.
“I am excited to get to know the guys and contribute as much as I can,” Jacobs said. “I am excited to get going and start a new chapter.”
