College softball: Ex-LI standout Caron to play for Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — Brittney Caron, a third baseman from Lyndon Institute, has transferred to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon committed to the Hornet softball program for the 2020-2021 season. Caron attended the University of Maine at Farmington in 2019-20 but did not play.
She will begin as an Explorations major at Lyndon.
Caron, a 2019 graduate of LI, was a two-year starting third baseman for the Vikings. In her senior season she helped lead LI to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the state tournament semifinals. Caron batted .506 over her career, with an on base percentage of .640 and a 1.860 slugging percentage. She drove in 30 runs and recorded five doubles, two triples and two home runs. She was selected to play in the 2019 North-South Softball Classic.
NVU-Lyndon softball coach Kevin Valentine has coached Caron in the past and is thrilled that she is joining the Hornets. “Hornets softball uses the motto Get Better Everyday and Brittney Caron exemplifies that in every way. Brittney is a great addition to our softball family on and off the field. I personally have seen Brittney grow up and I am super excited to coach Brittney again. Hornets softball definitely did get better today.”
Caron’s coach at LI, Chris Carr, added: “Brittney played third base both junior and senior years and improved every practice and every game. A hard worker, and most of all a great teammate. Brit is a very coachable kid that will work on anything she will need to do to improve. It was a pleasure coaching her over the years as she will be fun to watch to see where her softball career will take her. She will be a strong addition to coach Valentine’s NVU-Lyndon Hornets.”
Caron joins Katie Rotunno of Richford in Lyndon’s 2020-21 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.