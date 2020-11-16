College Softball: Lyndon Ace Simpson Officially Inks With St. Michael’s

LYNDON CENTER — It’s official. Kelleigh Simpson is a Purple Knight.
The Lyndon Institute softball standout on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to attend and compete at Division II St. Michael’s College in Colchester.
Before a small gathering of family and coaches inside freshly renovated Alumni Gymnasium, Simpson delivered a short speech before signing her commitment letter with her father.
“The first time I met Kelleigh, she was a very determined young lady to make varsity as a freshman and to prove to us that she belonged there,” said Lyndon softball coach Chris Carr. “I thought, ‘this is a kid I want on our team,’ and she has worked very hard at it to stay there. She has been our starter for a couple of years, she is always working on her craft either after a practice or when she gets home, and if it’s not to her liking, she will keep working extra to get it right. When she is in the circle, it makes our job very easy.”
As a sophomore in 2019, the hard-throwing right-hander finished the season unbeaten at 10-0. She gave up just 12 runs in 53 innings with 94 strikeouts while leading Lyndon to an unbeaten regular season and a spot in the Division I final four. While not committing an error on 15 putouts, she also batted .444 with 16 RBIs. Simpson missed out on a junior season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Kelleigh is the daughter of Kirsten and Craig Simpson of West Burke. She plans on studying education with a concentration in mathematics.
The Purple Knights compete in the Northeast-10 Conference.
“St. Michael’s college is not only getting a great all-around player and teammate but a fantastic young lady,” Carr said. “I am really proud to have been her coach here at LI. I wish her all the best.”
