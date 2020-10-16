College Softball: Lyndon Ace Simpson Verbally Commits To St. Michael’s

Lyndon Institute star pitcher Kelleigh Simpson is headed to play at the next level. The Vikings senior verbally committed to compete at Division II St. Michael’s College in Burlington.
Via a post on Facebook, Vermont Storm Fastpitch 18U softball coach Jeff Arnold said of Simpson, “Kelleigh is a perfect example of where hard work can get you. Well deserved kiddo. There’s no doubt she will represent the Storm and most importantly the state of Vermont very well. We are all very proud of you.”
As a sophomore in 2019, the hard-throwing ace finished the season unbeaten at 10-0, allowing just 12 runs in 53 innings with 94 strikeouts and leading Lyndon to an unbeaten regular season and a spot in the Division I final four. While not committing an error on 15 putouts, she also wielded a strong bat, hitting .444 with a .587 OBP, a homer, a triple and double with 16 RBIs.
She missed out on a junior season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“Her committing to St. Mike’s, that’s a big deal,” said LI softball coach Chris Carr. “Never seen a kid with so much work ethic for softball. She eats, sleeps and breathes the game. It’s pretty impressive. The hard work has paid off.
“St. Mikes is getting one heck of a softball player and teammate but more importantly one down to earth young lady that will go places in life. Good luck Kelleigh and to be able to coach her one more year is something that I will be looking forward to.”
