LYNDONVILLE — Lauren Siciliano, a four-year varsity infielder from Lynbrook High School in Lynbrook, N.Y., had committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball program in the 2021-22 season.
Siciliano has started for Lynbrook since her freshman season. She was named captain her junior season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, she batted .405 with two home runs, nine doubles, six singles and 19 runs batted in. She posted an on-base percentage of .519 and a slugging percentage of .762. She earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore. Siciliano also plays travel softball with the Queens Nassau Comets.
NVU-Lyndon softball coach Kevin Valentine is excited to land Siciliano as his first commit for 2021-22. “We are getting better every day. Lauren Siciliano is a class act who will help our program get better. She is a hard-working athlete and is 100 percent committed to making our program one we can be all be proud of. We want to shock the NAC as a program and Lauren definitely will be a huge asset for us.”
Siciliano is looking forward to the environment at Lyndon and to helping to build the Hornet program.
“I am very excited to start this next chapter of my life at this amazing school with an amazing team,” she said. “We are going to shock the NAC. Murder Hornets style!”
Siciliano is the first member of Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class. She will study Business Administration with a Management concentration.
