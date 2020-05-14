LYNDONVILLE — Katie Rotunno, an all-league pitcher from Richford High School committed to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s softball program for 2020-2021, it was announced Thursday.
Rotunno, who will begin as an Explorations major at Lyndon, was a three-year varsity performer and two-year starting pitcher at Richford. She competed as a freshman, sophomore and junior before having her senior season canceled because of COVID-19.
In her junior year she led the Rockets to the Vermont Division III semifinals She recorded 108 strikeouts in 79 innings and batted .547. Rotunno was recognized for her efforts by being named Mountain League most valuable player, following up on a sophomore season where she earned all-league honors. She was also named her team’s best defensive player as a junior and its most improved player as a sophomore.
Rotunno has also been a student leader at Richford. She served as Class Treasurer in all four of her high school years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a 3.75 GPA and has been selected as a State Heisman Scholarship winner and a recipient of the Presidential Award for Community Service.
“We are very excited Katie will be joining our softball family,” said NVU-Lyndon softball coach Kevin Valentine. “Katie has worked very hard to fulfill her dream of playing college softball. She embodies our team motto: Get Better Everyday! She has worked really hard both academically and athletically.”
Rotunno’s high school coach at Richford, Jim Bose, added, “Katie is determined, hard working, inspiring and relentless in her effort to become a better softball pitcher. She is well on her way. I wish Katie the best of luck in her endeavors to play the game she loves at the next level”
Rotunno is the first member of NVU-Lyndon’s 2020-2021 recruiting class.
