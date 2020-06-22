LYNDONVILLE — Victoria Valentine, a pitcher and infielder/outfielder from Lyndon Institute, will play ball for Kevin Valentine and the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball program in 2020-21.
Valentine started at multiple positions for LI in 2019, helping the Vikings to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Vermont Principals’ Association Division I semifinals. She batted .293 with a .549 on-base percentage and a 1.784 slugging percentage for the Vikings. She drove in 16 runs with a pair of home runs and four doubles.
She also pitched 39 innings, posting 28 strikeouts. Valentine was expected to be a standout for LI in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Hornet softball program is super excited to add a student-athlete like Victoria,” said first-year Hornets coach Kevin Valentine, also Victoria’s dad. “Softball-wise Victoria has the heart of a lion. She is always working on getting better. She has improved consistently year in and year out and will be a force for us in the circle, where she has been battle tested.
“Just last year she was called in very early in Lyndon Institute’s Division I semifinal after the starting pitcher was injured and she performed admirably. She wants the ball in big spots. Not to mention the cannon from right field where in two consecutive playoff games she gunned runners down trying to go from first to third. We are thrilled. She is everything we look for in recruits.”
Victoria Valentine will join former Vikings teammate Brittney Caron and Richford’s Katie Rotunno in the 2020-21 recruiting class.
Valentine has also excelled in the classroom. She was enrolled in the Lyndon Learning Collaborative in high school. She has already earned 32 college credits and has been named to the Dean’s List at NVU-Lyndon. Valentine was a High Honors student at LI and a member of the National Honor Society and the National Athletic Honor Society.
Valentine will study business administration with a management concentration at NVU.
“Victoria can play multiple positions — third base, second base and anywhere in the outfield, but shined in the circle,” said LI coach Chris Carr. “Victoria is also a very coachable kid which is every coach’s dream. She has a very strong work ethic that is contagious to other teammates. It was a pleasure coaching her over the years. She will be fun to watch to see where her softball career will take her. She will be a strong addition to coach Valentine’s NVU Hornets.
