College track and field: Ex-Hilltopper Lia Rotti earns all-region honors

Tufts freshman Lia Rotti. (Courtesy photo/Tufts University)

MEDFORD, Mass. — Freshman Lia Rotti was one of four members of the Tufts University women’s indoor track & field team to earn All-Region recognition from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Rotti, the St. J Academy star who graduated last spring, nabbed the honors in both the long jump and triple jump.

