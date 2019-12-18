College track and field: Ex-Lyndon standout Heath earns Husson honor

Lyndon's Camryn Heath throws the shot put during a meet at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday, May 20, 2019. Heath won with a toss of 37 feet, 7.5 inches. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Camryn Heath on Tuesday was named Husson Female Eagle of the Week for the week ending Dec. 15, after competing at the Southern Maine Invitational on Saturday.

The freshman finished with a stellar throw in shot put, launching it 11.23 meters, good for a fourth-place finish in the event and the third-best throw in Husson indoor history.

