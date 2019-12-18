College track and field: Ex-Lyndon standout Heath earns Husson honor

Camryn Heath on Tuesday was named Husson Female Eagle of the Week for the week ending Dec. 15, after competing at the Southern Maine Invitational on Saturday.
The freshman finished with a stellar throw in shot put, launching it 11.23 meters, good for a fourth-place finish in the event and the third-best throw in Husson indoor history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.