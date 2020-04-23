LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon track and field team celebrated its virtual senior day by recognizing the program’s lone senior, Jessica Hillman of Gardiner, Maine.
Hillman, a cinema production major, competed primarily in the long jump, the 100-meter dash and the 100 hurdles. In what turned out to be the Hornets’ only meet this year, the Plymouth State Mid-Winter Classic indoor meet in December, she finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.59 seconds. She also took sixth place in the 60-meter dash in 8.74 seconds.
Hillman is the only Hornet athlete to have been a member of the track & field team since its inception in 2017. She holds school records in the long jump, the 100 hurdles, and both the 100 and 200 dashes. In 2019 she finished third in the North Atlantic Conference in the hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
Those followed her 2018 campaign, in which she finished fifth in the hurdles, sixth in the long jump, and seventh in the 100 at the conference championships. In her rookie season of 2017 she took fifth in the 100. Hillman was named to the NAC Women’s Track & Field Sportsmanship Team in both 2018 and 2019.
Hillman was also a three-year member of the Hornet women’s soccer program. She played 37 games in her soccer career, scoring five goals.
“Jessica has been part of the track & field program right from the beginning and is definitely one of the few student-athletes that has helped build the foundation of this program,” said Lyndon coach Hayden Bunnell. “She is determined, coachable and has fun being part of the team. She certainly deserves a huge thank you for what she has done for this program, and I think she is a kind of person that would give back to the sport and be an influencer for young kids who are interested in track and field. Thank you Jess for all you have done and I wish you the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.