MEDFORD, Mass. — Freshman Lia Rotti of the Tufts University women’s track & field team was announced Thursday as the recipient of the Carla Coffey Award given annually to the top field athlete at the New England Division III Indoor Championships.
Rotti, a Danville resident and state-champion athlete at St. Johnsbury Academy, won the long jump, placed second in the triple jump and finished third in the pole vault to score 24 points for the Jumbos at the Feb. 29 meet. Tufts finished third at the regional championship hosted by Middlebury College.
