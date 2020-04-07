Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LYNDONVILLE — Ariel Day, a 5-foot-6 setter and outside hitter from Vermont’s Springfield High School committed to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s volleyball program for the 2020-21 season, the school announced Tuesday.
Day, one of the student leaders at Springfield, was instrumental in getting volleyball established as a club sport at the school, as the initial step toward varsity status. The team was competing for the first time this year before the season was prematurely canceled.
