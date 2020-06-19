College volleyball: Postpischil picked to lead Hornet volleyball program

LYNDONVILLE — Alex Postpischil was named NVU-Lyndon’s next volleyball coach, the school announced Friday.
Postpischil succeeds Dana John, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year after leading the Hornets last season. Lyndon is searching for its first victory since 2017.
“I look forward to the challenge of (re)building a competitive program,” Postpischil said. “I also want to thank coach John for her assistance with recruiting during this transition. It’s always hard for a team during a transition especially when, because of the pandemic, it is not possible to meet the candidate coaches in person. I expect to spend a good amount of time in the next two months meeting the team, doing some remote team bonding, and thinking about season goals before we all arrive on campus in August. I am excited to join the Hornets family.”
Postpischil brings a wealth of varied experiences to the Hornet program. In 2019, he served as head volleyball coach at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, N.C.. Prior to that he spent one season as an assistant coach at Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem, N.C.. In his season with the Bruins he helped the team capture the National Christian College Athletic Association Southern Region championship and reach the NCCAA National Championship tournament.
Prior to his stint at Piedmont International, Postpischil spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem. The Rams posted a 95-57 overall record and a 69-11 mark in Central Ingtercollegiate Athletic Association play during those five seasons. Winston-Salem captured the university’s first two CIAA conference championships and earned two NCAA Division II Tournament berths over that span. The Rams also had one runner-up finish and two third place finishes during Postpischil’s tenure.
“His extensive background at all levels of coaching women’s volleyball will bring renewed energy to the program,” said Lyndon director of athletics Chris Gilmore. “He has proven at all of his collegiate stops to be a builder of his programs on the court, in the classroom and in the greater community.”
Earlier in his career Postpischil had coaching stints at Salem College, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, University of Maryland and Creighton University. He has also held a variety of high school coaching positions and has been very active on the club volleyball circuit. For the past four years he has been a coach and lead trainer with Twin City Volleyball Academy in Winston-Salem.
Postpischil is 1990 graduate of UNC Greensboro where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Design/Technology. In 2000 he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He will be residing in Bradford.
“Coach P’s passion for the sport of volleyball and his athletes makes him perfect for this head coaching position,” said Chelsea Jones, assistant AD and former head volleyball coach at Piedmont International. “He has very strong analytical skills which helped scout other teams and create strategies to implement into practices and games. I am so happy he has found a home at NVU-Lyndon and look forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”
