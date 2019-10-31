LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s and women’s cross country team will reach the focal point of their seasons on Saturday when they compete for the North Atlantic Conference Championships.

The Lyndon Cross Country Trail will play host to the meet for the first time since 2011. The men’s 8K championship race kicks off the day at 11 a.m, while the women’s 5K championship follows at noon. The day will conclude with a 1 p.m. awards ceremony.

