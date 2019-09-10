WATERVILLE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s cross country runner Zosia Prince (Sutton) was named the North Atlantic Conference Runner of the Week for the week ending Sept. 8. This marks the third time in her Hornet career that Prince has captured this honor, as she received the distinction twice last season.
Prince, a sophomore graphic design major and the defending NAC women’s cross country individual champion, finished first in the field of 55 runners at Saturday’s NVU-Lyndon Invitational. The 2017 Lyndon Institute grad completed the 3K course in 13:13.7, 51 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.