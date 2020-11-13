LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Lyndon State College have a long history of proud athletic moments and accomplishments. One near the top of the list occurred 21 years ago this fall.
Prior to 1999, no Lyndon women’s team in any sport had qualified for a national championship of any kind. That changed on a fall day in Augusta, Maine. On November 6, 1999, the Hornet women’s cross country team captured the college’s first NAIA Region X Championship.
The team’s story is one of a team that continued to grow and bond as the season unfolded and peaked at precisely the right time.
The 1999 roster consisted of seven runners, Marcia Tosi (2000), Fawn Grossi Crotty (‘01), Mary DuTremble Lynch (‘02), Jennifer Quirion Davis, Harvest Fadden Fisher (‘01), Kathryn Murray (‘04) and Belinda Clarke Aldrich (‘00). Lyndon Hall of Famer Chris Ummer was the team’s head coach.
The Hornet team was a clear underdog entering the regional meet. They had competed head-to-head against the University of Maine at Farmington twice during the season and were beaten convincingly by the Beavers.
Despite coming up short against UMF, the Hornets had also shown promise during the season. They took fourth against a strong field in Gordon College’s Pop Crowell Invitational, with Davis and Fisher posting top-10 finishes. The Hornets also notched a third-place finish at the Vermont State Meet, coming within a point of NCAA Division II Saint Michael’s College in the process. Middlebury College captured the state meet with a perfect score, but Davis was the meet’s top finishing non-Middlebury runner.
Fisher said that the team knew the significance of the team’s goal to qualify for the National Championship. “We all had the same goal in mind to see what we could do to get to Nationals!”
The team also got the motivation and focus from a unique source. Ummer recalled, “The ‘stick’… The team had found a small piece of wood at one of the first meets. For whatever reason, they kept it with them on every training run and meet the rest of the year. They have often referred to it as the “year of the stick.”
Davis spoke about how the team pushed each other. “One of our favorite jokes on those grueling track days were ‘two more laps after this one’ and such. We would get in each other’s heads to help each other. When we had three laps left, it seemed a little easier to get through hearing the number 2 (and so on).”
With the regular season complete, the Hornets turned their attention to the regional championship. Ummer recalled the preparation. “The Regional Championship was to be held on a course we had never raced on in Augusta, so we traveled there the Sunday before and did a training run on the course in our typical “on and off” format. When the women finished the workout, they knew that winning was possible. You can say they ‘believed.’”
UMF entered the regional meet confident that they would best the Hornets for the third time. But Lyndon made one significant change to the roster that proved to be pivotal. Ummer explained, “There was one thing UMF wasn’t aware of. We had added Belinda Clarke (Aldrich). Belinda had been playing soccer all fall. She had a running background from South Africa and was keen to join the team, but only after soccer finished.”
On race day, the Hornets came in with an aggressive strategy designed to push the pace hard from the start. Ummer fired up his team. “In the pre-race huddle, I challenged them to “kick” UMFs @ss, and that was our cheer; “KICK ASS!” Never before and never since did that cheer get used by a Hornet cross country team. The strategy went as planned.”
Davis remembers the plan in detail. “My greatest memory of the season was at the regional finals when we were all racing a specific race. We each had a specific job. We each had a person to beat on the Farmington team. Chris mapped it out for us. If we each did our job, we would head to nationals as a team. If any of us did not place where we needed (or better), we would not go.
The Hornet runners came out strong and took an early lead. The move caught UMF by surprise and the Beavers panicked, allowing Lyndon to continue gaining momentum and confidence as the race unfolded. When everyone had crossed the finish line, the Hornets had bested the Beavers and the field, finishing with a score of 40 to 53 for UMF and punching their ticket to the NAIA National Championship.
Individually Davis finished second, with Fisher, Murray, and Aldrich also posting solid finishes.
Davis recollected, “We truly ran that race for each other. I will never forget that. No way was any of us going to let the team down, and none of us did. Each of us did our job for one another, and we got to Wisconsin. We ran our hearts out that day, not for ourselves, but for each other, and we earned the trip to Nationals.”
Murray also shared a humorous moment from the regional race. “I remember Fawn losing her shoe in the mud in the final stretch of the regional meet that qualified us for nationals. She turned around to grab it and Chris yelled at her to keep going without it! She ran her shoe off!”
The NAIA National Championship, hosted by Cedarville University, took place on Nov. 20, 1999, on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Hornets accounted for themselves well. Competing against almost entirely scholarship programs, Lyndon finished in 23rd place.
Davis finished in 90th place, the best showing ever by a Lyndon runner at the NAIA Championship. Ummer was proud of his team’s showing. “The women did two things. They gave everything they had against a majority that had scholarship programs. The second thing was they made incredible memories and created an amazing bond between them.”
Ummer still has many fond memories of that team and that season. “My best memories of this team were their bond with each other, their belief in what they could do together. They ran at their best went it counted most. There are many proud moments in a coach’s career. That was one that I have and will always cherish.”
The team credits Ummer with much of their success. Davis said, “Chris Ummer devoted hours to LSC cross country running. He developed careful training programs for us to peak when we needed to. He was always at every point in each race at the right spot when you needed that extra push (I still have no idea how he managed that). He knew how to push us, he knew when we had more in our tank, and he also knew when we had given everything we could give out on the course.”
Fisher summarized the remarkable season. “This experience, as I look back reminds me of what you can accomplish when everyone works together and how important it is to treat everyone with kindness. That it takes more than one person on a team and having one goal and everyone working together to reach that goal is when you meet success. The heart we all had for our team and our accomplishments is what made our team successful. This team, the coach and the success it had was because of everyone’s heart working together to achieve one goal and everyone lifting each other up and supporting each other through the process!”
The 1999 Lyndon State College women’s cross-country team received special recognition from the Lyndon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. Ummer was inducted into the Hall that year and Davis was inducted in 2019.
Ummer retired from Lyndon in 2017 after 32 years with the college. He now serves as the head cross country coach at Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta. Davis and Fisher have settled in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Tossi and Aldrich now live in Maine and Lynch is in New Hampshire. Crotty is across the country with her family in Arizona, while Murray has lived in nine states and currently lives and works in Louisville, Kentucky.
Although they are all separated by the miles, they will forever be connected by that magical time in November of 1999.
