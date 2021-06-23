PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — It was no surprise when Joseph Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colo., a four-time winner of the Northeast Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race and the reigning World Mountain Running Champion, started in the lead at the sunny, pleasant base and increased his lead all the way to the foggy, cold, and wind-swept finish.
Gray won in a time of 1:01:40 and has finished first the last five times he has entered the Mt. Washington race.
In the women’s race, another 37-year-old Colorado visitor, Kim Dobson, of Eagle, ran away from the field, winning in a time of 1:11:16. It was Dobson’s sixth win in six tries.
The women’s race also had the top local athlete, Craftsbury Common’s Heidi Caldwell, 29, who finished fourth among 442 entrants in 1:19.11. Other locals the women’s race were:
Bonnie Ritchotte, Littleton, age 48 (20th, 1:35.06);
Leah Pearl, St. Johnsbury, age 36 (58th, 1:49.02);
Carolyn Steele, Littleton, age 39, (335th, 2:29.45);
Katrina Labounty, E. Ryegate, age 41 (347th, 2:31.41);
Christina Ianno, Lisbon N.H., age 53 (408th, 2:50.48);
Samantha Smith, Piermont N.H., age 31 (420th, 2:56.44);
Bethany Miller-Clark, Landaff N.H., age 57 (430th, 2:59.38).
In the men’s race, Heath Brewer, 37, of Littleton was 33rd out of the 434 runners, posting a time of 1:21.27. At age 65, Charles Cotton of Lancaster N.H., was 359th (2:19.35).
The women’s race was contested June 19, with the men’s race going the next day. However, the big star of the weekend, especially in Saturday’s women’s race, was Mt. Washington’s famous weather. What looked like a rainy day hours before the women’s race, turned into a mostly sunny and muggy start.
During the first several miles runners were treated to relatively sheltered winds and fairly dry conditions. Dobson took full advantage of the conditions and was on a record-setting pace, with a course record and a $5,000 bonus in sight.
As the race hit the five-mile mark Dobson was still setting a record pace, but it was here that the weather took control and center stage. What was a relatively nice day was erased all at once. From mile five until the end, runners were greeted with 40-50 MPH winds with gusts over 60. If the winds were not enough, the fog was so thick that visibility was diminished to almost nothing. Dobson quipped when she was done that she was not concentrating on her times, but just running the best she could. When asked if she was ever looking over her shoulder, Dobson responded with “it wouldn’t do any good, I wouldn’t know if anyone was there.”
