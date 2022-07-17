Connecticut Valley 10U North Little League softball team defeated Lyndon 19-18 to claim the District IV championship on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Fisher Field in Lyndonville. Back row from left: Coach Adam Carter, manager Adam Osgood, coach Jessica Osgood and Ashley Thompson. Middle row from left: Brynn Carter, Faith Osgood, Ellea Osgood, Addison Kingsbury, Emma Manley, Brooklyn Chaffee, Heidi Wohlleb, Lilly Carbee and Madison Frigon. Front row from left: Kenzie Placey, Jacey Horniak, Aubree Davis. (Contributed Photo)
Connecticut Valley North Crowned 10U Softball District IV Champions
Kevin Doyon
