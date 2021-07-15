ST. JOHNSBURY — Another sign of turning the corner from the restrictions of COVID occurred Wednesday when the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Corn Hole Championship returned.
Canceled by because of the pandemic in its second year last year, it returned to the hospital lawn by the Community Gardens. With a good many employees cheering them on in this, The Final Throwdown, finalists Shawn Burroughs and Dorothy Hill of team Shut Your Corn Hole had the better aim over the These Bags Are Real! team of Rebecca Simpson and Melissa Gagnon, employees in Patient Accounts.
Employees of the Information Services Department, Burroughs and Hill were one of 24 teams participating from various departments over the last couple of weeks leading to The Final Throwdown.
”Sometimes teams would play elsewhere, and we kept a bracket on the chalkboard in the hospital,” said NVRH Interfaith Chaplain Abby Pollender, who awarded Burroughs and Hill their first-place prizes. “We have a Joy Committee, and that’s the one that organizes this. We had 24 teams of two people each.”
MCs Richard Degreenia and Greg Lepine of the Facilities Management Department provided live commentary, “and the DJ, DJ Rousseau, offered to come up here and provide the equipment for the sound system, so that was really helpful,” Pollender said.
