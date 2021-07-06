ST. JOHNSBURY — Think horseshoes. Or perhaps free-throw shooting in basketball. Putting on a golf green might also come to mind, or the precision needed to make a certain throw in the game of darts.
Yet none of those might not completely sum up the specifics of cornhole, or mean much to the growing legion of players participating in this game that’s also known as bag toss.
With its underhand toss and dead aim needed for a good score, cornhole does bear some resemblance to horseshoes, John Lovett said as a group of local players gathered for its Wednesday evening round of games at the VFW parking lot on Eastern Avenue.
The group has been meeting up since the end of May and coincided with the [COVID] restrictions being lifted, he noted.
Pockets of players had been playing before then, but a few group members took a trip to Barre last spring to drop in on 802 Cornhole, the league that plays there. “We took their format and tried to incorporate it into our league,” Lovett said.
802 Cornhole regularly does fundraisers, “and, for me, that was the biggest draw,” Lovett said. It led to a fundraiser last August at Kingdom Campground in Lyndon, put on by the St. J group. Twenty-six teams raised $2,000 for Help Kids India, an organization St. Johnsbury Academy has been involved with for several years.
“That was our biggest night,” Lovett recalled. The local group hopes for another good turnout at its next fundraiser on July 17 at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury. It too will benefit Help Kids India, he added.
Cornhole is a game that can be played practically anywhere, he noted. “As long as the boards are 27 feet apart, you should be good.”
The game got its name because the bags players toss, at one time were filled with corn. Most competitive bags are now are filled with resin.
The St. J group is a mix of casual players learning the game to experienced throwers looking to make a good score. “We average about 20-30 people [per week] – there’s a group of about 50 who have played with us,” he said. “It’s competitive, but you don’t have to be so focused as to not enjoy yourself.”
Various formats and team formations keep it lively. Last Wednesday was the blind draw, where you don’t know who you’re going to be playing with.
In terms of scoring, on a given night, “the total number of points you score is your ranking for four games,” Lovett said. “Let’s say you beat a team by an average of 23 points. You’d end up with 92 points, which would be a very good score, winning all four games with 92 points. That’d put you ahead of a team with, say, 50 points in the four rounds.
“So tonight [last Wednesday], we have 11 teams here. We rank them 1 through 11 and put together a double-elimination bracket.
“The key is to try to get everyone six games so that the people who’re playing a little better that night get a couple of more games and the chance to win some money.”
The game is on the rise in popularity, with the American Cornhole League website saying it is tasked with “establishing the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world.” Similar organizations include the American Cornhole Organization, and the World Cornhole Organization, each with their own logos.
