In response to the spread of the coronavirus disease, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon suspended all athletics activities and closed all athletics facilities, including its SHAPE Center and Swimming Pool, through at least April 6, effective at the end of the day on Friday. The Hornets were just beginning their spring season, with baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.
The same cancellation dates apply to Johnson State College athletics as well. St. Michael’s College in Colchester suspended all home and road sporting events until at least April 14, a measure the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents also adopted on Thursday for its 14 member institutions. Castleton University’s sports events are canceled through April 14, as announced Thursday. Meanwhile, in Burlington the University of Vermont canceled all team activities (practice, competition, and organized training) for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
