COVID Knocks Kingdom Blades Out Of D-I Hockey Tournament

The Kingdom Blades are out of the Division I girls hockey tournament — their home quarterfinal with Rice tonight at the Jay Peak Ice Haus canceled five hours before the first faceoff.
“The Blades were deemed to have been in close contact with a positive case from another team [Missisquoi] and will need to quarantine for 10 days, Lyndon Institute athletics director Eric Berry said. “This, unfortunately, will end what has been a great season for this exciting team.”
The fourth-seeded Blades were slated to host fifth-ranked Rice tonight at 5. The Green Knights will advance to face Essex in the semifinals.
In the boys tournament, Rice and South Burlington have both withdrawn in the past two days because of COVID.
The Blades, comprised of Northeast Kingdom high school players from Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, Lake Region, Danville and North Country, were having their best season in the program’s five years of existence. Playing in Division II, the Blades started the season 6-0 before dropping their season finale to Missisquoi.
Their stellar 6-1 record, however, bumped the Blades into this year’s D-I tournament, which would have been their first appearance there. The Blades were a D-III team in 2019-20.
The Blades’ five seniors are Korey Champney, Alexis Duranleau, Julia Ballinger, Holly Stein and Emily Tanner.
“For me, it’s a letdown for the girls and all the hard work they’ve put in this season,” KB coach Jim Davis said. “It’s been on the back of our minds; at every practice, we’ve told them to enjoy every moment because we don’t know that tomorrow will bring. And here’s tomorrow.
“Unfortunately for the seniors and for the team, they won’t get a chance to prove to everybody how good they are.”
