Crowned, Again: Hilltopper Boys Take Indoor Title, Extend Recent Dominance

BURLINGTON — The Hilltoppers’ trophy case is getting quite crowded.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys indoor track and field team added another piece of hardware to the ongoing collection after being crowned Vermont Division I state champions on Saturday at the University of Vermont.
SJA, which is both the two-time reigning outdoor track and field and cross-country state champions, picked up its first indoor title since raising back-to-back banners in 2017 and 2018.
“They are a very hard-working group with good leadership and willingness to do whatever was needed [to win],” Hilltopper coach Chip Langmaid said.
SJA earned the title by tallying 147 points, knocking off three-time defending champion Essex (122.5 points) in the process.
After the throws championships were completed at SJA last weekend, St. J entered Saturday with 17 points — just narrowly ahead of Burlington and Essex. Diego Perez helped the Hilltoppers build the early lead after capturing the individual weight throw title.
“Having Diego win weight gave us an edge heading in and the team responded,” Langmaid said.
On Saturday, St. Johnsbury had three other individual state champs. Jaden Beardsley won the 55-meter dash, Andrew Thornton-Sherman secured the 55 hurdles and Andrew Bugbee took first in long jump.
“Both teams really stepped up and the athletes in spots 4-6 were great,” Langmaid said. “It was crazy to kind of limp into UVM and immediately proceed to have the boys win long jump, 4x800, 55 hurdles, 55m and 4x200 to just get things rolling. The individual championships were unexpected or certainly exceeded the seeds. I thought they were capable but we had a rough week with sickness and injury.”
The Hilltoppers also had three relay teams win in 4x200 (Bugbee, Callaghan, Momozawa, Thomas); 4x400 (Bugbee, Thomas, Callaghan, Thornton-Sherman); and 4x800 (Callaghan, Pearson, Eames, Bernier).
A trio of runner-up finishes by St. J boys were also critical to the overall score: Gerardo Fernandez, 300; Thornton-Sherman, 600; and Nathaniel Bernier, 3,000. Thornton-Sherman’s performance in the 600 broke James Fitzhugh’s school record, which was set in 2012.
“Once we recognized how strong Essex was we tried to make up some ground by moving athletes around to fill some holes,” Langmaid said. “Jaden Beardsley and Gerardo Fernandez both took up high jump and triple jump at the last possible meet. We tried to counter their skill event guys (jumpers and sprinters) with our all-around athletes.
“Andrew Bugbee was huge in winning the long jump and setting a tone. Instead of the predicted hole of 4-18 we were sitting at 10-16 — a huge turn in points. The 4x800 went as planned but then Andrew Thornton-Sherman stepped up to win the 55 hurdles (seeded third — he hasn’t hurdled in a meet since Dec. 27). Jaden came through for the win in the 55 and we were rolling. The mid-distance boys came through and Ryan Callaghan was crucial to our plan as he had an amazing day in all three relays, allowing us to move Jaden and Gerardo around. They just kept fending off Essex even as stars Kelton Poirier and Luke Miklus racked up points later in the meet.”
The North Country boys finished sixth with 22 points and were led by a pair of runner-up finishes by Cooper Wheeler (high jump) and Caden Colburn (weight throw).
The Hilltopper girls earned a third-place D-I finish, totaling 58 points while tying with South Burlington. Essex dominated the event with 136 points and Burlington finished second with 60. North Country rounded out the top five with 55 points.
St. J’s Brooke White was named champion in 600 and runner-up in triple jump and weight throw.
Sabine Brueck led the charge for the Falcons, claiming two individual titles in high jump and triple jump. The NC 4x400 team of Fortin, Kellaway, Brueck and Bowers also took first.
Earlier in the day, Brueck scored 18 points as the Falcons upped their basketball record to 16-0 with a 65-41 win over Enosburg.
Rice won the D-II girls championship with 94 points. Lake Region (36) placed fourth. LR’s Isabella Hanover was runner-up in long jump.
D-I GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Essex 136; 2. Burlington 60; 3. South Burlington 51; 4. St. Johnsbury 48; 5. North Country 41; 6. Mount Anthony 23; 7. Mount Mansfield 11.
55-meter dash: 1. Kayla Guerino, Essex 7.48; 2. Sarah Hall, Essex; 3. Ashley Clark, Essex; 4. Amelie Scharf, CVU; 5. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex; 6. Karli Holland, BFA.
300: 1. Sarah Hall, Essex 43.07; 2. Amelie Scharf, CVU; 3. Ella Palisano, MAU; 4. Kayla Guerino, Essex; 5. Grace McNally, CVU; 6. Brooke White, SJ.
600: 1. Brooke White, SJ 1:43.01; 2. Grace McNally, CVU; 3. Grace McHenry, BHS; 4. Willa Kantrowitz, SJ; 5. Yorda Gebreselasie, BHS; 6. Lily O’Brien, SB.
1,000: 1. Alice Kredell, CVU 3:06.81; 2. Scarlet Stimson, Essex; 3. Amelia Dion, BHS; 4. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 5. Lauren Kate Garceau, BFA; 6. Wisteria Franklin, SJ.
1,500: 1. Scarlet Stimson, Essex 4:51.69; 2. Alice Kredell, CVU; 3. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 4. Chelsea Larson, Essex; 5. Jordyn O’Brien, BHS; 6. Alyse Bibeau, Essex.
3,000: 1. Tess Drury, MMU 10:49.21; 2. Amelia Dion, BHS; 3. Taylore Dall, Essex; 4. Kathryn Nourse, Essex; 5. Wisteria Franklin, SJ; 6. Jasmine Engle, SJ.
55 hurdles: 1. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 9.36; 2. Regina O’Leary, SB; 3. Lauryn Johnson, BFA; 4. Jillian Perry, Rut; 5. Willow Kantrowitz, SJ; 6. Morgan Shaffer, NC.
4x200: 1. Essex (Brzoza, Guerino, Hall, Clark) 1:50.65; 2. South Burlington; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. BFA; 5. North Country; 6. CVU.
4x400: 1. North Country (Fortin, Kellaway, Brueck, Bowers) 4:32.88; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. CVU; 5. St. Johnsbury; 6. Mount Anthony.
4x800: 1. Burlington (Goldstein, McHenry, O’Brien, Dion) 10:44.07; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. North Country; 5. St. Johnsbury.
High jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 5-3; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Ella Palisano, MAU; 4. Samantha Chittenden, SB; 5. Morgan Shaffer, NC; 6. Gracie Solomon, Essex.
Long jump: 1. Kayla Guerino, Essex 17-0; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Sabine Brueck, NC; 4. Regina O’Leary, SB; 5. Amelia Novak, CVU; 6. Josi Fortin, NC.
Triple jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 36-1.75; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Regina O’Eary, SB; 4. Josi Fortin, NC; 5. Peyton Qualter, SJ; 6. Izzy Laramee, SB.
Shot put: 1. Tess Adams, Essex 31-9.5; 2. Grace Lawrence, SB; 3. Nadia Sylaa, BHS; 4. Savannah Werner, SB; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 6. Alexa Sprague, MAU.
Weight throw: 1. Tess Adams, Essex 33-10; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Mia LaCasse, Essex; 4. Fernanda Bustamante, SJ; 5. Josi Fortin, NC; 6. Naiara Aragon, NC.
D-II GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Rice 90; 2. Thetford 56; 3. Fair Haven 46; 4. Lake Region 36; T5. White River Valley, Burr and Burton 26; 7. Green Mountain 17.5; T8. Missisquoi, Milton 14; 10. Mill River 10; T11. Hartford, Mount Abraham 8; 13. Vergennes 6; 14. Peoples 2.5; 15. Bellows Falls 2; T16. Springfield, Oxbow, Richford 1
55-meter dash: 1. Oliva Thomas, Milt 7.70; 2. Barrett, Freeman, Lam; 3. Rebecca Dupere, North; 4. Hadley Gleim, BF; 5. Grace Diedrich, Arl; 6. Isabella Hanover, LR.
300: 1. Amara Calhum-Flowers, WRV 45.66; 2. Amelia Maier, BBA; 3. Ella Byers, Rice; 4. Leah Morell, MSJ; 5. Indie Haney, LR; 6. Isla Underwood, MTA.
600: 1. Madison Beaudion, U-32 1:45.32; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Amelia Maier, BBA; 4. Leah Majorell, MSJ; 5. Evey Slavik, Rice; 6. Jing Williams, Verg.
1,000: 1. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice 3:17.15; 2. Evey Slavik, Rice; 3. Addy Budliger, U-32; 4. Torrance Behrendet, MR; 5. Abby Egner, Thet; 6. Olivia Graham, MR.
1,500: 1. Ginger Long, U-32 5:11.23; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Evey Slavik, Rice; 4. Amy Felice, U-32; 5. Ava Hayden, Thet; 6. Ava Shull, FH.
3,000: 1. Siobhan O’Keefe, BBA 11:23.50; 2. Ava Hayden, Thet; 3. Addy Budliger, U-32; 4. Lana Spear, MVU; 5. Julia Petralia, Rice; 6. Adele Bounds, Rice.
55 hurdles: 1. Rebecca Dupere, North 10.17; 2. Jean Ruby Hall, MTA; 3. Isabella Tomasi, Milt; 4. Eleanor Prestridge, WRV; 5. Pauline Mendau, WRV; 6. Hannah Badertscher, LR.
4x200: 1. Northfield (Dupere, Sargent, Wilson, Sweich) 2:06.57; 2. Rice; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Mount Abraham; 5. Milton; 6. Lake Region.
4x400: 1. U-32 (Beaudion, Long, Young, Little) 4:37.24; 2. Rice; 3. Northfield; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Thetford; 6. Hartford.
4x800: 1. U-32 (Beaudion, Long, Miller-Arsenault, Felice) 10:16.13; 2. Thetford; 3. Lake Region; 4. Rice.
High jump: 1. Jada Rich, Thet 4-7; 2. Berkley Hutchins, GM; 3. Amara Calhum-Flowers, WRV; 4. Hannah Badertscher, LR; T5. Marketa Pittinaro, PA; Sophia Cherubini, GM.
Long jump: 1. Olivia Thomas, Milt 14-8.75; 2. Isabella Hanover, LR; 3. Jada Rich, Thet; 4. Nevaeh McCaffrey, LR; 5. Hadley Gleim, BF; 6. Sage Norsworthy, PA.
Triple jump: 1. Hadley Gleim, BF 29-8.75; 2. Sage Norsworthy, PA; 3. Genevieve Calhoun, PA; 4. Safari Pike, Rice; 5. Abby Egner, Thet.
Shot put: 1. Cara Richardson, U-32 35-5.25; 2. Eleanor Prestridge, WRV; 3. Berkley Hutchins, GM; 4. Alexandra Bourdeau, MVU; 5. Jada Rich, Thet; 6. Elizabeth Munger, FH.
Weight throw: 1. Elizabeth Munger, FH 32-8.5; 2. Rowan Kuehn, FH; 3. Amelia Munger, FH; 4. Sylvie Brownlow, LR; 5. Rowan Dumont, Hart; 6. Brooklyn Hinton, LR.
——
D-I BOYS
Team scores: 1. St. Johnsbury 147; 2. Essex 122.5; 3. South Burlington 74.5; 4. Burlington 56; 5. Mount Mansfield 29; 6. North Country 22; 7. Mount Anthony 6.
55-meter dash: 1. Jaden Beardsley, SJ 6.83; 2. Jacob Brisbin, MMU; 3. Wilder Thomas, SJ; 4. Carter Crete, Essex; 5. Hayden Pine, Essex; 6. Eli Buck, SB.
300: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 37.62; 2. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 3. Andrew Bugbee, SJ; 4. Desmond Snyder, BHS; 5. Nathan Lyle, Essex; 6. Sean Dinan, BHS.
600: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 1:23.75; 2. Andrew Thonrton-Sherman, SJ; 3. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 4. Liam Beatty, NC; 5. Ryan Callaghan, SJ; 6. Gavin Jacobs, MMU.
1,000: 1. Porter Hurteau, BFA 2:39.27; 2. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 3. Nataniel Bernier, SJ; 4. James Steward, Essex; 5. Evan Pidgeon, SB; 6. Elliot Fontaine, BHS.
1,500: 1. Matthew Servin, CVU 3:59.31; 2. Porter Hurteau, BFA; 3. Luke Miklus, Essex; 4. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 5. Sky Valin, SB; 6. Carson Eames, SJ.
3,000: 1. Luke Miklus, Essex 9:02.85; 2. Nathaniel Bernier, SJ; 3. Thomas Scheetz, MAU; 4. Carson Eames, SJ; 5. Sky Valin, SB; 6. Connor Byam, BHS.
55 hurdles: 1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ 8.32; 2. Carter Higgins, SB; 3. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 4. Max Lesny, Essex; 5. Oliver Cohen MMU; 6. Owen Moriarty, MMU.
4x200: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bugbee, Callaghan, Momozawa, Thomas) 1:39.07; 2. Essex; 3. Burlington; 4. South Burlington; 5. MMU.
4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bugbee, Thomas, Callaghan, Thornton-Sherman) 3:39.90; 2. Burlington; 3. South Burlington; 4. Essex; 5. North Country; 6. CVU.
4x800: 1. St. Johnsbury (Callaghan, Pearson, Eames, Bernier) 8:53.65; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. CVU.
High jump: 1. Owen Moriarty, MMU 5-8.75; 2. Cooper Wheeler, NC; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Jaden Beardsley, SJ; 5. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 6. Nathan Lesny, Essex.
Long jump: 1. Andrew Bugbee, SJ 19-8; 2. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 3. Nathan Lyle, Essex; 4. Raphael Campanile, MMU; 5. Hayden Pine, Essex; 6. Eli Buck, SB.
Triple jump: 1. Nathan Lesny, Essex 40-4.25; 2. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Haden Beardsley, SJ; 5. Carl Laverty, Essex; 6. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ.
Shot put: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS 52-3.5; 2. Carter Davis, Essex; 3. Sidiki Sylla, BHS; 4. Aidan Lybarger SB; 5. Jaden Beardsley, SJ; 6. Diego Perez, SJ.
Weight throw: 1. Diego Perez, SJ 46-8.75; 2. Caden Colburn, NC; 3. Carter Davis, Essex; 4. Gideon Pearson, SJ; 5. Mateo Baker-Djele, SB; 6. Braden LaRose, Essex.
D-II BOYS
Team scores: 1. Hartford 101; 2. Fair Haven 82.5; 3. Thetford 44; 4. Vergennes 35; 5. Green Mountain 27.5; 6. Oxbow 24; 7. Burr and Burton 22; 8. Bellows Falls 20; T9. Mill River, Spaulding 16; 11. Rice 14; 12. Mount Abraham 12; 13. Lake Region 8; T14. Springfield, White River Valley 7; 16. Randolph 6; 17. Missisquoi 4; 18. Arlington 3; 19. Peoples 1.
55-meter dash: 1. Benjamin Dossett, BBA 6.76; 2. Noah Beayon, FH; 3. Wyatt Yanker, Rand; 4. Ayodele Lowel, Hart; 5. Gabe Guillette, Hart; 6. Owen Emmons, Arl.
300: 1. Gabe Guillette, Hart 38.15; 2. Benjamin Dossett, BBA; 3. Owen Motyka, North; 4. Ian Kramer, North; 5. Zachary Armstrong, WRV; 6. Xavier Beaudin, Oxbow.
600: 1. Noah Rivera, Mont 1:30.53; 2. Elliot Wood, Rice; 3. Calder Rakowski, Verg; 4. Nick Kidder, Spa; 5. Bennett Moreno, Hart; 6. Cameron Cook, Mont.
1,000: 1. Calvin Gramling, Verg 2:51.62; 2. Connor Filskov, MR; 3. Damian Stagner, Spring; 4. Chicory Greene, FH; 5. Shane Morse, Oxbow; 6. Oscar Forsay, LR.
1,500: 1. Wyatt Malloy, U-32 4:36.52; 2. Nick Kidder, Spa; 3. Connor Filskov, MR; 4. Wilder Brown, U-32; 5. Ben Mattern, Thet; 6. Gavin Farnsworth, Hart.
3,000: 1. Avery Smart, Mont 9:09.51; 2. Cyrus Hansen, U-32; 3. Jay Borland, Mont; 4. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Mont; 5. Samuel Brondyke, Mont; 6. Ben Warfield, U-32.
55 hurdles: 1. Eben Mosher, GM 8.53; 2. Brandon Keller, BF; 3. Nathaniel Young, FH; 4. Noah Mayhew, MVU; 5. Dustin Lavigne, MTA; 6. Marshall Simpson, Spring.
4x200: 1. Fair Haven (Stone, Young, Young, Beayon) 1:41.15; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Thetford; 4. Hartford; 5. Oxbow; 6. White River Valley.
4x400: 1. Northfield (Cheney, Kramer, Motyka, Miller) 3:54.65; 2. Hartford; 3. Vergennes; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Lake Region; 6. U-32.
4x800: 1. Montpelier (Rivera, Laxer, Cook, Smart) 8:57.13; 2. Hartford; 3. Vergennes; 4. U-32; 5. Oxbow; 6. Thetford.
High jump: 1. Aujua Cheney, North 5-10.75; 2. Ben Munukka, GM; 3. Rueben Keefe, Oxbow; 4. Ayodele Lowel, Hart; 5. Eben Mosher, GM; 6. Jordan Davis, Hart.
Long jump: 1. Ayodele Lowe, Hart 20-2.5; 2. Ulysses Junker-Boyce, Thet; 3. Joseph Darling, MTA; 4. Aujua Cheney, North; 5. Aiden McMahon, BBA; 6. Eben Mosher, GM.
Triple jump: 1. Nathaniel Young, FH 39-9.75; 2. Jordan Davis, Hart; 3. Evan Rich, Thet; 4. Joseph Darling, MTA; 5. Finn Linehan, Thet.
Shot put: 1. David Doran, FH 42-2; 2. Edward Sayers, U-32; 3. Jordan Davis, Hart; 4. Alan Aldrich, Hart; 5. Mathias Mazanti, Rice; 6. Riley Tuttle, BF.
Weight throw: 1. David Doran, FH 46-11; 2. Patrick Stone, FH; 3. Cooper Spaulding, FH; 4. Kole Matta, FH; 5. Jordan Davis, Hart; 6. Rocco Clough, Hart.
