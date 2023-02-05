Crowned, Again: Hilltopper Boys Take Indoor Title, Extend Recent Dominance

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys are the Division I indoor track and field champions. (Contributed photo)

BURLINGTON — The Hilltoppers’ trophy case is getting quite crowded.

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys indoor track and field team added another piece of hardware to the ongoing collection after being crowned Vermont Division I state champions on Saturday at the University of Vermont.

