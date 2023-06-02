Crusaders Crowned: Littleton Captures D-III Title With Dominant Display

No. 1 Littleton captures the New Hampshire Division III girls tennis championship with an 8-1 win over No. 3 Prospect Mountain at Memorial Field in Concord on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Team members, left to right, include Madison Nelson, Kierra Charest, Ella Horsch, Lauryn Corrigan, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Hannah Whitcomb, Addison Hadlock, Fiona Chau and coach Al Smith. (Contributed Photo)
The top-ranked Crusaders showed poise and were dominant throughout, capping a perfect 17-0 season with another wide-open win to claim the New Hampshire Division III girls tennis title on Thursday, an 8-1 result over No. 3 Prospect Mountain at Memorial Field in Concord.
It was Littleton’s fourth straight trip to the championship game and second time winning it all in the past three attempts. Last season ended at the hands of Kearsarge, the team Prospect Mountain defeated to reach this year’s finale.
“Our singles played exceptionally well as so many games ended up in deuce,” LHS coach Al Smith said, adding that most matches lasted an hour and a half.
No. 1 singles took nearly two hours, with recently named Granite State Conference player of the year Kaitlyn Ilacqua coming out on top and securing a 7-3 tiebreak win. The victory ended singles matches with Littleton out in front 5-1 to clinch the title.
No. 5 Kierra Charest gave the Crusaders the early lead with an 8-0 victory and No. 6 Ella Horsch doubled the margin, taking her match 8-5. Prospect Mountain’s Ella Misiaszek scored her team’s lone win with a 8-4 result over Addison Hadlock at No. 3 singles.
But the unbeaten, battle-tested Crusaders didn’t waver and won out the rest of the way.
No. 2 Lauryn Corrigan (8-3) and No. 4 Hannah Whitcomb (8-5) responded and put the Crusaders up 4-1 before Ilacqua delivered the decisive blow.
With the D-III trophy ready to be returned to Littleton, the Crusaders swept the remaining three, pressure-free doubles matches.
Ilacqua/Hadlock and Corrigan/Whitcomb both won 8-2 while Charest/Horsch showed off with an 8-0 display. All three doubles duos finished unbeaten, with a combined record of 36-0 — led by Ilacqua and Hadlock at 15-0.
Corrigan was the lone Crusader to finish undefeated at singles, ending with a spotless 16-0 mark. Hadlock wrapped up at 15-1; Ilacqua, Whitcomb and Horsch went 15-2; and Charest was 14-2.
This season, the Crusaders left nothing to the imagination about who D-III’s top team was, capturing the program’s 10th title since 1990 and doing so as they had all season long with a lopsided match result.
The newly-crowned champions had eight 9-0 wins and five 8-1 finals during the regular season, with the only time a team scored two or more points coming in a 7-2 result at White Mountains.
Other championship team members included Madison Nelson and Fiona Chau.
Singles: Kaitlyn Ilacqua, L def. Madilyn Neathey, P 8-8 (7-3); Lauryn Corrigan, L def. Erin Rausley, P 8-3; Ella Misiaszek, P def. Addison Hadlock, L 8-4; Hannah Whitcomb, L def. Ajah Thompson, P 8-5; Kierra Charest, L def. Abby Nottonberg, P 8-0; Ella Horsch, L def. Natalia Smith, P 8-5. Doubles: Ilacqua/Hadlock, L def. Neathey/Misiaszek, P 8-2; Corrigan/Whitcomb, L def. Rausley/Thompson, P 8-2; Charest/Horsch, L def. Nottonberg/Smith, P 8-0.
