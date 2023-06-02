Crusaders Crowned: Littleton Captures D-III Title With Dominant Display

No. 1 Littleton captures the New Hampshire Division III girls tennis championship with an 8-1 win over No. 3 Prospect Mountain at Memorial Field in Concord on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Team members, left to right, include Madison Nelson, Kierra Charest, Ella Horsch, Lauryn Corrigan, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Hannah Whitcomb, Addison Hadlock, Fiona Chau and coach Al Smith. (Contributed Photo)

CONCORD, N.H. — Never a doubt.

The top-ranked Crusaders showed poise and were dominant throughout, capping a perfect 17-0 season with another wide-open win to claim the New Hampshire Division III girls tennis title on Thursday, an 8-1 result over No. 3 Prospect Mountain at Memorial Field in Concord.

