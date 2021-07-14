COLCHESTER — The Connecticut Valley North All-Stars are Vermont Little League state champions.
The District IV representatives captured the 12-and-under softball crown after battling past Champlain 14-7 on Tuesday night at Airport Park in Colchester.
CVN won its opener 5-4 over Colchester, then dropped a 6-4 decision to Champlain on Monday before taking the crown in the rematch Tuesday.
Connecticut Valley advances to the Little League East Regional, slated for July 24-29 in Bristol, Connecticut. The locals will play New York on Saturday, July 24 (10 a.m.) in the tournament opener.
The East Region champion will advance to the Little League Softball World Series to be held in Greenville, North Carolina on Aug. 11-18.
Members of the team include Mike Murray, Addison Murray, Grace Griswold, Abby Longto, Brooke Osgood, Braylee Phelps, Mia Johnson, Kaylee Hamlett, Alexis Placey, Madison Fornwalt, Adam Osgood, Ava Kingsbury, Tori Florantine, Ella Putnam, Maisy Frydman, Joslin Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.