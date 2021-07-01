Connecticut Valley North beat Lyndon 10-7 to win the Vermont Littleton League District 4 Championship at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Friday.
CVN advances to the state tournament which will be held at Airport Field in Colchester starting on July 9.
Back row from left, Mike Murray, Addison Murray, Grace Griswold, Abby Longto, Brooke Osgood, Braylee Phelps, Mia Johnson, Kaylee Hamlett, Alexis Placey, Madison Fornwalt, Adam Osgood. Front row from left, Ava Kingsbury, Tori Florantine, Ella Putnam, Maisy Frydman, Joslin Williams.
