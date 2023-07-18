Connecticut Valley North's Lance Perrigo celebrates with teammates following the final out of their 7-2 win over Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North's Lance Perrigo celebrates with teammates following the final out of their 7-2 win over Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North bests Central Vermont in an elimination game of the Little League District 4 11-12-year-old tournament at St. Johnsbury's Legion Field on Monday, July 17, 2023. CVN advances to face St. Johnsbury in the championship game. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Connecticut Valley North eliminated Central Vermont 7-2 in the Little League 10-12-year-old District 4 baseball tournament on Monday at Legion Field.
CVN advances to tonight’s championship game and will square off with unbeaten St. Johnsbury for the crown. CVN must beat St. J twice. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 o’clock. An “if” game is slated for Wednesday night.
10-12 BASEBALL
At St. Johnsbury, Legion Field
Sunday, July 9
Game 1: Connecticut Valley 12, Barre 4
Tuesday, July 11
Game 2: Cal West 5, Lake Region 0
Game 3: St. Johnsbury 2, Lyndon 1 (7)
Wednesday, July 12
Game 4: Central Vermont 5, Connecticut Valley 3
Thursday, July 13
Game 5: St. Johnsbury 10, Cal West 3
Friday, July 14
Game 6: Lyndon 10, Lake Region 1
Game 7: Cal West 2, Barre 1
Saturday, July 15
Game 8: Connecticut Valley 5, Lyndon 2
Game 9: St. Johnsbury 2, Central Vermont 1
Sunday, July 16
Game 10: Connecticut Valley 5, Cal West 2
Monday, July 17
Game 11: Connecticut Valley 7, Central Vermont 2
Tuesday, July 18
Game 12: St. Johnsbury vs. Connecticut Valley, 6
Wednesday, July 19
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, if necessary, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.