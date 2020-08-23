LYNDONVILLE — And then there were two.
Top-seeded St. Johnsbury and third-seeded Connecticut Valley North will battle for the Vermont Little League 10-12 District 4 championship on Monday night at Fisher Field.
St. J advanced Sunday morning with a 7-4 victory over No. 5 Central while CVNLL reached the final with a 7-6 victory over No. 2 Lyndon on Saturday.
Both teams had to rally.
Bryce Gordon was key for St. J. The hard-throwing right-hander earned the victory on the bump and delivered a three-run double in the fifth that erased a 2-1 deficit.
CVNLL was down 5-0 to Lyndon before rallying with a six-run third inning. Griffin Pike earned the win in relief.
CVNLL handed St. J its lone loss of the district tournament, a 5-1 result last Monday during pool play.
