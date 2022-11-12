RUTLAND — Champlain Valley denied Middlebury on the final play of the game and the top-ranked Redhawks captured the Vermont Division I football title, 24-19, on Saturday night at Rutland High School.
Ollie Cheer finished 23 of 36 for 287 yards and Jack Sumner had six catches for 89 yards as top-ranked CVU finished undefeated in Vermont while capturing the program’s first football title.
The third-seeded Tigers, winners of five straight heading into the title tile, rallied from a 24-13 third-quarter deficit. Down 24-19 and MU threatening at the CVU 8-yard line, the game’s final pass fell incomplete and set off a raucous Redhawk celebration.
Cam Stone led the Tiger backfield with 87 rushing yards.
DIVISION II
No. 2 Mt. Anthony 24, No. 1 Bellows Falls 17, 2OT
Quarterback Tanner Bushee ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns, the defense stood tall and the Patriots, despite never leading regulation, rallied for a 24-17 win for the program’s first title in 28 years.
Leading 24-17 in double overtime, the Mt. Anthony defense stuffed the Terriers short of the goal line on fourth down and denied Bellows Falls a perfect season and a second straight Division II title.
The Terriers led 14-7 at the break.
DIVISION III
No. 1 Windsor 35, No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 21
Logan Worrall ran for 122 yards and 21 carries and four touchdowns and the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to complete their second straight perfect season and fifth Division III title since 2009.
Shaun Gibson returned a fumble 92 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as Fairfax-Lamoille drew even at 13-all. But Windsor closed the game with 22 unanswered points to seize the crown.
