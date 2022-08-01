LYNDON CENTER — Champlain Valley Union was crowned champion as both players and referees took to the hardcourts to hone their skills this past weekend at Lyndon Institute’s Basketball Team Camp.
The camp featured varsity teams squaring off against each other in pre-scheduled matchups on Saturday, then on Sunday they competed in a tournament-style bracket with seeding determined by the previous day’s results. CVU bested Montpelier in the finale, 67-50.
The games were officiated by JV referees who are looking to move up to the varsity rank and their performance was observed and evaluated by current varsity officials. The refs were watched and given feedback during and after the games in preparation for their next step of becoming qualified for the varsity level.
Several local teams took part in the action, including LI, Danville, Hazen, North Country, Littleton and Profile — CVU, Oxbow, Hartford, MMU, Lamoille, Spaulding, U-32, Montpelier and Twinfield were the other participants.
Profile, which has had a busy summer hosting its own tournament and competing in Vermont team camps including at U-32 and Castleton, claimed the second seed for the tournament by picking up wins over Oxbow and North Country (earned eight seed) on Saturday.
Littleton locked up the seven seed by going 1-1, beating Danville (11 seed) and dropping a contest with CVU.
Danville edged out Lamoille in a game that went down-to-the-wire, while Hazen (lost to Hartford and Spaulding) and LI, (lost to CVU and Lamoille) dropped both of their Saturday games and grabbed the 12 and 13 seeds.
Joining Profile in the top five were top seed Montpelier and CVU, Spaulding and Mount Mansfield.
With the bracket finalized, Danville, Hazen and Lyndon each dropped their first-round matchups on Sunday.
North Country defeated Lamoille then bowed out to eventual runner-up Montpelier. Littleton upset Profile in the second round and then was bounced by CVU in the semifinals. Montpelier advanced past Spaulding off a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the other semifinal game, a 2022 Barre Aud rematch, before falling to CVU in the championship.
All games were played at Lyndon Institute and NVU-Lyndon.
