CVU Girls, Essex Boys Prevail; LI’s Hensel Leads Local Contingent At Hard’Ack

ST. ALBANS — Estella Laird won the girls race to lead Champlain Valley to the team title while Montpelier’s Avery Smart and the Essex Hornets claimed the top boys prizes at the Vermont high school cross-country running meet of champions at Hard’Ack Rec Area on Saturday.
Smart, the Division II champion last weekend in Thetford, finished in 15:58. Behind Smart were Luke Miklus of Essex, Cyrus Hansen of U-32 and D-III champion Charlie Kehler of Craftsbury. D-I victor Matthew Servin of CVU, did not race.
Peter Searls of Danville was the lone local finisher. He was 58th in 19:11.
Essex outpaced runner-up U-32, 64-77, for the boys title.
Laird crossed the tape first in the girls race in 19:05 as the Redhawks followed up their D-I team title last weekend with a dominant 17 points. U-32 was well back in second with 61.
Stimson was runner-up in 19:19. Alice Kredell, D-I champion at state, finished in 19:22.
Samantha Hensel of Lyndon was the top local racer. She crossed 26th in 22:19. Teammate Emerson Mitchell was one spot back in 27th (22:24). The Vikings finished fifth as a team.
Lilley Anderson of Danville was 31st in 22:42.
The St. Johnsbury boys and girls did not compete. They will race in next weekend’s New England Regional Championships.
Team Scores
Girls: 1. Champlain Valley 17, U-32 61, South Burlington 95, Harwood 104, Lyndon 133, BFA-St. Albans 141.
