CVU Girls, Essex Boys Prevail; LI’s Hensel Leads Local Contingent At Hard’Ack
Buy Now

Danville's Peter Searls competes in the 2022 Vermont state high school cross-country running championship at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. ALBANS — Estella Laird won the girls race to lead Champlain Valley to the team title while Montpelier’s Avery Smart and the Essex Hornets claimed the top boys prizes at the Vermont high school cross-country running meet of champions at Hard’Ack Rec Area on Saturday.

Smart, the Division II champion last weekend in Thetford, finished in 15:58. Behind Smart were Luke Miklus of Essex, Cyrus Hansen of U-32 and D-III champion Charlie Kehler of Craftsbury. D-I victor Matthew Servin of CVU, did not race.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.